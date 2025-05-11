12-year-old was fatally shot in Compton park; teenager arrested in slaying

Deputies gather at the scene of a deadly shooting Friday at Fig/Oleander Park in Compton.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of shooting and killing a 12-year-old child at a Compton park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, the younger boy was shot at Fig/Oleander Park, a small Compton city recreation area with a playground, near the intersection of Oris Street and Oleander Avenue.

Authorities said a male wearing black clothing and a black ski mask had been spotted running from the area. Investigators collected evidence and identified the teenager as their suspect, and a judge issued an arrest warrant.

Law enforcement officers arrested him about 10 a.m. Sunday and booked him at a sheriff’s station on suspicion of homicide. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

The victim was treated by Compton Fire paramedics at the scene and then transported to a hospital where doctors later pronounced him dead.