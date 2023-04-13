Arrest made in S.F. killing of Cash App founder; suspect reported to be tech worker who knew him

Flowers sit at a tree near where technology executive Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco.

Police arrested a suspect early Thursday in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee this month in San Francisco, according to a county supervisor.

San Francisco police have not released any information about the arrest, but the news outlet Mission Local, which was the first to report the arrest, said the suspect is a tech worker who knew Lee and was taken into custody in Emeryville.

“Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members, friends and colleagues,” San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey tweeted. “But I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy.”

Advertisement

Dorsey represents the area where Lee was found stabbed to death on April 4.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lee’s death sent shock waves across San Francisco, igniting fears and anger among some residents and tech industry leaders over crime in the city.

Lee, 43, founded the mobile payment service Cash App in 2013. He was found bleeding to death near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 2:35 a.m. April 4, according to police. Lee was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Lee lived in Mill Valley, Calif., after his mother died in 2019 and moved to Miami in October, according to a Facebook post last week by his father, Rick Lee.

“Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known,” Rick Lee wrote. “He will be missed by all those that knew him. Thank you to those who have reached out in support.”

Lee was a chief product officer at cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin and previously worked as chief technology officer at the payments platform Square, which has since been renamed Block.

In the wake of Lee’s death, tech executives, including Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk, have decried the violence in the city, where progressive Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin was recalled by voters last year after being criticized as “soft on crime” and neglecting to address public safety and homelessness.

Violent crime, defined by the California Department of Justice as homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, peaked in 2013 in San Francisco with 7,064 incidents. The rate has fallen over the last decade, down to 4,796 incidents in 2020 before undergoing a slight uptick to 4,887 incidents in 2021. The state agency has yet to release crime statistics for 2022.

San Francisco Police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto pointed out that San Francisco’s violent crime rate is lower than that of other major cities.

“Overall, if you look at the last five years and 10 years on a longer-term scale, crime is at a historic low,” he said. “San Francisco has public safety issues like every big city and it’s unfairly portrayed as being in the midst of a crime wave that isn’t born out of the data.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.