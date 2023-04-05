Tech executive, founder of Cash App is killed in stabbing in San Francisco

Traffic streams into San Francisco on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. Tech executive Bob Lee, who founded the mobile payment service Cash App, was stabbed to death early Tuesday in Rincon Hill, near the bridge’s terminus.

Tech executive Bob Lee, who founded the mobile payment service Cash App, was killed in a stabbing in San Francisco, according to authorities and media reports.

Police responded at about 2:35 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a stabbing on Main Street in the Rincon Hill neighborhood, near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, the San Francisco Police Department said in a news release. Officers found a 43-year-old man suffering from stab wounds and administered aid.

After paramedics were called to the scene, the man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. The attack is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The San Francisco Police Department declined to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation, but multiple media outlets have confirmed that Lee, who was chief product officer at cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin, was the man killed in the stabbing.

MobileCoin issued a statement about Lee’s death but didn’t release any details.

“Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators,” the statement said.

“He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real,” MobileCoin said. “Bob was made for the new world.”

Lee had worked at MobileCoin since 2021 and previously served as chief technology officer at the payments platform Square, which has since been renamed Block, in addition to founding Cash App.

Mixed martial artist Jake Shields wrote on Twitter that Lee was killed while walking in San Francisco.

“He was in the ‘good’ part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack,” Shields wrote of the stabbing, which occurred on a block near many office buildings, including Salesforce Tower and Google’s San Francisco offices.

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk replied to the tweet, expressing his condolences and calling violent crime in the city “horrific.”

“Very sorry to hear that,” he wrote. “Many people I know have been severely assaulted.”