Two men charged with assaulting man leaving Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium

Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20, the last of a three-night stand to finish the American leg of his farewell tour.

The Los Angeles County district attorney has charged two men with a brutal attack on a 64-year-old as he was leaving an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in November.

Prosecutors said Friday they had charged Reece Hopkin, 38, and Chad Reeves, 42, with felony battery. Hopkin was also charged with one felony count of property destruction.

The assault occurred just outside Dodger Stadium as the victim was leaving the Nov. 17 concert. A suspect was arrested within days.

The victim told KCAL-TV Channel 9 that somebody had punched the side mirror of his car as he was leaving. A dispute then unfolded between the man and a woman who claimed responsibility.

According to the district attorney’s office, Hopkin and Reeves got involved in the altercation and began assaulting the man, who suffered serious injuries. Hopkin also allegedly grabbed the phone a of man recording the incident and threw it to the ground.

In a statement announcing the charges, Dist. Atty. George Gascón said he was working to ensure the county’s entertainment spaces were “safe for all.”

“What started out as a night of entertainment and revelry ended in violence,” he said. “Verbal disagreements should never take such a dangerous turn.”

The two men are scheduled to be arraigned May 15 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.