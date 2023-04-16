Northridge shooting victim was painting over gang graffiti, LAPD says

A man who was killed Saturday in a Northridge strip mall shooting was painting over gang graffiti on the wall of a business when a suspect with an Uzi type semiautomatic gun opened fire on him and three other people, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 19100 block of Parthenia Street about 12:30 p.m., according to a police statement. Four men between the ages of 30 and 60 were shot.

The four victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where two of the men underwent surgery, authorities said. A third person was treated and released.

The eldest victim was in his 60s and was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Two of the victims had offered to help a business, Northridge Ice Cream, paint over graffiti on its walls, according to ABC7-TV. The two others were standing nearby. The Times could not reach the owner of Northridge Ice Cream, but a worker confirmed the shooting had happened.

Police said a male driver stopped a white sedan near the victim who died, got out and opened fire with an Uzi type semiautomatic gun. He struck the older man “multiple times in the chest” and shot the other three victims before getting back in the car and driving north.

The gunman remains at large.

Police described the shooter as a tall man in his 30s but have not released a description of the the car or identified a possible motive for the shooting.