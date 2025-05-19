Third Street Promenade shopkeeper fatally shoots man during attempted robbery, police say

A shoe store owner shot and killed a man Sunday night during an attempted robbery on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, according to police.

The shooting unfolded around 9:30 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department announced in a news release. The owner of the shoe store, Sole & Laces, was carrying out an after-hours sale with a customer when the attempted robbery took place, according to property manager John Alle.

A second person, who allegedly knew the customer taking part in the private sale, entered the store and pepper-sprayed the owner, according to police. There was a struggle and the store owner, who had a legally owned gun, shot the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

The customer who arranged for the private sale was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the attempted robbery, according to authorities. Police did not identify either of the suspects involved.

The incident appears to be targeted and involved people who knew each other, police said.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” the Santa Monica Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the shopkeeper, who was also not identified, is cooperating with the authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing.