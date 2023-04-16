2 in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash in Pacific Palisades

Two people were in critical condition following a multi-car crash Saturday night in Pacific Palisades, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least five cars were involved in the collision shortly before 9 p.m. in the 14800 block of the Pacific Coast Highway that left several cars badly smashed, authorities said.

Seven people were injured in the accident near Entrada Drive, with two taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Television news and social media video of the incident showed emergency personnel and bystanders crowding the scene near a Chevron gas station.

A white sedan was left with its backside completely destroyed not far from a damaged black Mini Cooper. A nearby black sedan appeared severely damaged, with its front bumper missing and door torn off.

A fire department spokesperson said Sunday morning that no additional details were available.