Advertisement
California

Driver, passenger ‘miraculously’ escape dramatic SUV crash in Newport Beach, officials say

A fire truck next to an upside-down SUV.
Newport Beach Fire Department personnel respond to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Jamboree Road early Sunday.
(Newport Beach Fire Department)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Share via
  • A crash in Newport Beach early Sunday left parts of a mangled SUV strewn across the road and on nearby properties.
  • The driver and a passenger were ‘miraculously’ able to escape and were seated on a curb when emergency crews arrived.

Two people “miraculously” escaped a dramatic single-vehicle crash that littered an Orange County roadway with various parts of their mangled SUV early Sunday morning, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department.

The driver and passenger had “self-extricated” from the vehicle and were seated on a curb along Jamboree Road — not far from the Palisades Tennis Club — when emergency teams arrived about 1 a.m., officials said.

A preliminary investigation showed their vehicle had struck and “severely damaged” two light poles and collided with a tree before coming to a stop in the road‘s southbound lanes, the fire department wrote on social media.

Advertisement

The SUV’s engine compartment, which had been knocked free, was on fire 20 feet away from the rest of the vehicle, and extinguished, the department said. One of the front tires was found inside the tennis club property, it said.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital in “stable” condition, officials said.

Investigators were still trying to determine a cause of the crash, they said.

In its Instagram post, the fire department wrote that “traffic accidents tend to increase during the busy holiday season,” and urged caution from drivers.

“Please slow down, stay focused, and drive responsibly,” the department’s post read. “Let’s work together to keep our roads safe for everyone this holiday season.”

Advertisement

Officials did not respond to a request for additional details about the incident Sunday.

More to Read

California
Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a legal affairs reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the California Supreme Court, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and other legal trends and issues, and chipping in on coverage of the 2024 election. He started with The Times in 2020 and previously covered the Los Angeles Police Department for the paper. Before that, Rector worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. More recently, he was part of a Times team awarded the 2023 Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for Distinguished Reporting of Congress for coverage of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. He is from Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement