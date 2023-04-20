Computer snafu leaves hundreds languishing outside Disneyland

Disneyland is shown on Jan. 26. Parkgoers on Thursday couldn’t get to Sleeping Beauty Castle for a time as the park dealt with a computer problem.

Between the cost and the crowds, getting into the Disneyland Resort has become difficult for many.

But on Thursday, a computer system hiccup made getting into the parks (temporarily) impossible.

The parks’ ticketing system experienced an outage of about 30 minutes Thursday that affected the turnstiles, Disneyland officials said.

Advertisement

As a result, hundreds of guests congregated in the center promenade between the entrances to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure as they awaited entry.

Rebecca Saryan, a resort employee who works at Disney California Adventure, was attending the park on her own time Thursday and was caught up in the snafu.

“A cast member walked down the line and was letting everyone know that the main system was down and we were going to be sitting tight for a while,” Saryan said in an interview with The Times.

Saryan said the resort’s parking system experienced issues as well, with some people, including her sister, being allowed to park for free.

Despite the extended wait to get into the park, Saryan said guests were mostly understanding.

“Everybody around me, for the most part, were actually pretty nice and considerate,” she said.