California

Anthony Avalos’ mother and her boyfriend sentenced to life for murder of 10-year-old

Heather Barron, defendant in Anthony Avalos murder case, sentenced to life without the possibility of
Anthony Avalos’ mother, Heather Barron, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles for the murder of her 10-year-old son.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
The mother of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos and her boyfriend were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday for the 2018 murder and torture of the child in their Lancaster home.

Heather Barron, 33, and Kareem Leiva, 37, were convicted last month of torturing Anthony and his siblings — starving them and subjecting them to physically and emotionally abusive punishments — and ultimately killing Barron’s oldest child.

Kareem Leiva is frame in a head-and-shoulders image, wearing an orange inmate clothing
Kareem Leiva was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the murder of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Seventeen family members and witnesses testified during Tuesday’s emotional sentencing hearing before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta ordered Barron and Leiva jailed for life.

CALIFORNIA CITY, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, AUGUST 2, 2019: A photo of Anthony Avalos, taken in 2013 at the age of six-years-old, at the home of David and Maria Barron in California City, Calif., on Aug. 2, 2019. The Barrons are the aunt and uncle of Anthony Avalos. Between February, 2013, and November, 2016, the county’s child abuse hotline received at least 13 calls related to Anthony Avalos, a 10 year-old Lancaster boy. Then, on June 20, 2018 he was found unresponsive in his family's apartment. He died the next day, June 21, 2018. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Barron wept quietly as a steady stream of relatives spoke, detailing in painstaking detail how her actions not only ended the life of Anthony, but also destroyed all those who loved him.

“I am finally free from all the torture and abuse,” said Anthony’s sister, Destiny, who was unable at first to testify, as she cried in court. “If I would have known this would end with me losing a brother … I would do it all over again with just one difference: that it would be me, not Anthony.”

California
Noah Goldberg

