California

Photos: Snowmelt and swollen Merced River forcing Yosemite to close in anticipation of flooding

The Merced River rises around trees in Yosemite National Park
As the snowpack melts, the Merced River rises in Yosemite National Park in a view from the east end of the valley floor, with Bridalveil Falls in the background.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Francine OrrStaff Photographer 
The National Park Service is closing most of Yosemite Valley, as the Merced River is expected to reach flood levels Thursday night.

The closure starts at 10 a.m. Friday, the park service said Tuesday.

The closed area stretches east of the El Capitan Crossover and includes Yosemite Village, Curry Village, the Ahwahnee, Mist Trail to the south and Mirror Lake to the northeast.

A man in a hat paints a Yosemite Valley scene.
Paul Rickard paints a scene of Yosemite Falls sitting next to the Merced River is rising beneath the Swinging Bridge.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Alder Creek in Yosemite National Park.
As the snowpack melts, water swiftly flows down Alder Creek in Yosemite National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A woman reaches down to touch Merced River in Yosemite.
Ahmed Hasnath holds Sadia Afree’s hand as she touches the cold and fast-flowing Merced River inside Yosemite National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A waterfall is reflected in water in the meadow in the Yosemite Valley.
Upper Yosemite Falls is reflected in the meadow in the Yosemite Valley.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Pine needles above the rising Merced River.
Pine needles rest just above the rising Merced River.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
The setting sun gleams through pine trees and off the Merced River.
The setting sun peers through the trees that line the Merced River in the Yosemite Valley. Portions of the Valley will close Friday due to flooding concerns.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
California
Francine Orr

Francine Orr has been a staff photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times since 2000. Previously, she was a staff photographer at the Kansas City Star. Orr served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories. She was raised in Colorado and earned bachelor’s degrees in both history and art from the University of Saint Mary. In 2022, Orr received the coveted Dart Award for Excellence in Coverage of Trauma and the National Headliner Award. She also won the 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012.

