Photos: Snowmelt and swollen Merced River forcing Yosemite to close in anticipation of flooding

The National Park Service is closing most of Yosemite Valley, as the Merced River is expected to reach flood levels Thursday night.

The closure starts at 10 a.m. Friday, the park service said Tuesday.

The closed area stretches east of the El Capitan Crossover and includes Yosemite Village, Curry Village, the Ahwahnee, Mist Trail to the south and Mirror Lake to the northeast.

Paul Rickard paints a scene of Yosemite Falls sitting next to the Merced River is rising beneath the Swinging Bridge. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

As the snowpack melts, water swiftly flows down Alder Creek in Yosemite National Park. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Ahmed Hasnath holds Sadia Afree’s hand as she touches the cold and fast-flowing Merced River inside Yosemite National Park. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Upper Yosemite Falls is reflected in the meadow in the Yosemite Valley. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Pine needles rest just above the rising Merced River. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The setting sun peers through the trees that line the Merced River in the Yosemite Valley. Portions of the Valley will close Friday due to flooding concerns. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)