California

Fetus found near trash can in South El Monte park, sparking homicide investigation

By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a fetus was found early Friday near a trash can in South El Monte.

The discovery was reported about 8 a.m. in the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, according to media reports and a Sheriff’s Department statement.

KABC and KNX reported that the body was that of a fetus about six or seven months along, with the umbilical cord still attached. The Sheriff’s Department has not released information on the possible time and cause of death.

Authorities are searching for the mother.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC, Quartz and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

