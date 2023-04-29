Advertisement
California

Photos: Opening day of trout season in the Eastern Sierra

A woman casts a line in a lake surrounded by snowy mountains
An angler casts her line on an ice-free patch of open water Saturday at the outlet of Convict Lake.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Brian van der BrugStaff Photographer 
Share

Frozen lakes, closed roads and swift-moving water failed to deter die-hard fishermen out along the Eastern Sierra for the opening day of trout season Saturday. Many were out before sunrise to stake a out a spot of snowy shoreline during the highly anticipated event.

Record snowfall left many areas inaccessible to anglers as roads to popular fishing spots were closed and most lakes were still frozen over. Fishermen braved a walk out on a thawing but still frozen Crowley Lake, augering holes through foot-thick ice to drop a line into the water. Intake 2 near Aspendell saw anglers crowding a snow-covered shoreline to cast.

Down at lower elevations, anglers around the Owens Valley dealt with fast-moving water and unusually crowded spots to cast a line. Bill Sear of Seal Beach and Bishop pulled a trout out of the chilly North Fork of Bishop Creek Canal just after sunrise, proclaiming, “I’m killing it. You have to know where the best spots are, and I know them.”

A trout is caught in a stream
Bill Sear of Seal Beach pulls in a trout out of Bishop Creek Canal in Bishop.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A fisherman sits next to a hole cut into frozen Crowley Lake.
A fisherman waits for a bite on frozen Crowley Lake on the official opening day of Eastern Sierra trout season Saturday. Ice fishing was the only option on the lake as the marina was still frozen.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Anglers cast long shadows on a snow-covered shoreline.
Anglers cast long shadows on the snow-covered shoreline at Intake 2 near Aspendell in Bishop.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A swimmer quickly moves out of a frigid lake with snow and ice in the background.
Kelsey Hammond exits a frigid Convict Lake after a three-minute soak.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A fishermen walks against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains.
A fisherman heads out to try his luck against the backdrop of a snow-covered Sierra Nevada along North Bishop Creek Canal.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Snowy Sierra Nevada mountains reflected in water.
The Sierra Nevada crest is reflected on Intake 2 near Aspendell.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A fisherman holds a pair of trout as the sun rises.
Bill Waters hooks up his second trout of the morning in Bishop as the sun rises above the White Mountains.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

California
Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement