Photos: Opening day of trout season in the Eastern Sierra

Frozen lakes, closed roads and swift-moving water failed to deter die-hard fishermen out along the Eastern Sierra for the opening day of trout season Saturday. Many were out before sunrise to stake a out a spot of snowy shoreline during the highly anticipated event.

Record snowfall left many areas inaccessible to anglers as roads to popular fishing spots were closed and most lakes were still frozen over. Fishermen braved a walk out on a thawing but still frozen Crowley Lake, augering holes through foot-thick ice to drop a line into the water. Intake 2 near Aspendell saw anglers crowding a snow-covered shoreline to cast.

Down at lower elevations, anglers around the Owens Valley dealt with fast-moving water and unusually crowded spots to cast a line. Bill Sear of Seal Beach and Bishop pulled a trout out of the chilly North Fork of Bishop Creek Canal just after sunrise, proclaiming, “I’m killing it. You have to know where the best spots are, and I know them.”

Bill Sear of Seal Beach pulls in a trout out of Bishop Creek Canal in Bishop. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A fisherman waits for a bite on frozen Crowley Lake on the official opening day of Eastern Sierra trout season Saturday. Ice fishing was the only option on the lake as the marina was still frozen. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Anglers cast long shadows on the snow-covered shoreline at Intake 2 near Aspendell in Bishop. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Kelsey Hammond exits a frigid Convict Lake after a three-minute soak. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A fisherman heads out to try his luck against the backdrop of a snow-covered Sierra Nevada along North Bishop Creek Canal. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The Sierra Nevada crest is reflected on Intake 2 near Aspendell. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Bill Waters hooks up his second trout of the morning in Bishop as the sun rises above the White Mountains. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)