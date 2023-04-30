Advertisement
California

Woman whose decomposing body was found in a Carson field is identified

Liam Dillon.
By Liam Dillon
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Authorities have identified a woman whose decomposing body was found recently in an overgrown field near railroad tracks in Carson.

The woman was identified Sunday as 28-year-old Shalynn Jones, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators found the woman’s body Friday after receiving a call about a “person down” near the 20800 block of Santa Fe Avenue. It was unclear how long she had been dead or if she had suffered injuries beforehand, officials said.

Officials encourage anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. They can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

CaliforniaCalifornia Politics
Liam Dillon

Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California for the Los Angeles Times. You can hear Dillon and CalMatters housing reporter Manuela Tobias chat about the latest developments in California housing policy and interview key newsmakers and other reporters on their “Gimme Shelter” podcast on Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify, Google and Stitcher podcast platforms.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement