FBI investigates death of Yosemite National Park visitor

The FBI is investigating after a woman was found injured in Yosemite National Park and then died a day later at a Fresno County hospital.

The FBI is investigating after a woman was found injured in Yosemite National Park and then died a day later at a Fresno County hospital.

The unidentified woman was found inside a facility in the park on Thursday and was in need of medical attention, according to Fresno County Sheriff spokesperson Tony Botti. She was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, but died the following day.

Park rangers deemed her injuries and death suspicious, according to Botti.

“We at the Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation to see if it is indeed suspicious,” Botti said.

Advertisement

But, he added, “Nothing lends itself to that at this point.”

The FBI is leading the investigation. The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.