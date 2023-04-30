Advertisement
Yosemite Valley reopens Sunday ahead of schedule

Yosemite Valley will reopen Sunday.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Liam Dillon
All of Yosemite Valley is reopening Sunday ahead of schedule after flood worries failed to materialize, according to park officials.

The valley is open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with limited services available, park officials said. Most of the valley had closed Friday evening because of a forecast of high temperatures and flooding.

Originally, parts of the park were expected to be closed through the middle of the week as a snowmelt-fueled deluge had the normally placid Merced River overflowing its banks.

But this weekend’s flooding has proved to be less than expected. The valley is expected to reopen fully with all services Monday at 7 a.m., park officials said.

Liam Dillon

Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California for the Los Angeles Times. You can hear Dillon and CalMatters housing reporter Manuela Tobias chat about the latest developments in California housing policy and interview key newsmakers and other reporters on their “Gimme Shelter” podcast on Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify, Google and Stitcher podcast platforms.

