California

Body found next to burning vehicle in Valley Village

Aerial view of a burned-out vehicle in an alleyway
The remains of a man were found late Monday next to a burned-out vehicle in Valley Village.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
A man was found dead late Monday next to a burning vehicle in Valley Village, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded just before 9 p.m. to the burning vehicle near a vacant commercial building on West Riverside Drive, just north of the 101 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As the crew worked to extinguish the fire in the sedan, they found the remains of an adult man next to the vehicle, the agency said.

The cause or time of death for the man were not immediately clear, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the case.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the LAFD said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death but did not immediately have further details on the case.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

