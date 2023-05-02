Body found next to burning vehicle in Valley Village

The remains of a man were found late Monday next to a burned-out vehicle in Valley Village.

Firefighters responded just before 9 p.m. to the burning vehicle near a vacant commercial building on West Riverside Drive, just north of the 101 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As the crew worked to extinguish the fire in the sedan, they found the remains of an adult man next to the vehicle, the agency said.

The cause or time of death for the man were not immediately clear, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the case.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the LAFD said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death but did not immediately have further details on the case.