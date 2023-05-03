Advertisement
California

What you need to know about the misconduct cases at the Los Angeles Fire Department

Share

A recent series of high-profile misconduct cases exposed by The Times has renewed criticism that the Los Angeles Fire Department has a long-standing pattern of moving slowly to discipline firefighters and imposing relatively light punishments or none at all.

Despite complaints from critics inside and outside the department, little has been done to reform the LAFD’s disciplinary system.

Read more
Advertisement