What you need to know about the misconduct cases at the Los Angeles Fire Department
A recent series of high-profile misconduct cases exposed by The Times has renewed criticism that the Los Angeles Fire Department has a long-standing pattern of moving slowly to discipline firefighters and imposing relatively light punishments or none at all.
Despite complaints from critics inside and outside the department, little has been done to reform the LAFD’s disciplinary system.
At the LAFD, pay for sex on duty, batter a cop, lie on medical records — and keep your job
A Times investigation has found the Los Angeles Fire Department almost never terminates firefighters, even those who have committed crimes or other types of egregious wrongdoing.
Results of an inquiry into a hit-and-run crash by an LAFD assistant chief show how discipline of any kind in the agency is uncommon — especially, critics say, for chief officers.
A timeline of the crash involving LAFD official Ellsworth Fortman.
The LAFD and Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office refused to release the investigative report and other records on Chief Deputy Fred Mathis, who retired with no discipline and a $1.4-million payout.
A city-commissioned report found an L.A. Fire Department senior official was likely intoxicated while in charge of a devastating fire. Here’s what happened next.
LAFD chief deputy allegedly drunk during a major fire gets no discipline, $1.4-million payout
An outside investigation found that Chief Deputy Fred Mathis was likely intoxicated but cleared him through a rationale that has outraged department insiders.
A top LAFD official accessed confidential complaint files while he was under investigation
Deputy Chief Fred Mathis was under investigation for allegedly being intoxicated at work when he accessed the LAFD’s complaint system, according to the department.
A Times report detailed how L.A. Fire Department leaders failed to take prompt action against a white commander reportedly intoxicated on duty.
Federal officials ‘carefully reviewing’ allegations of bias and corruption inside L.A. Fire Department
The announcement by the U.S. attorney’s office comes amid calls by groups representing Black, Latino and female firefighters for an investigation into allegations of discrimination against L.A. city fire employees.
Black and Latino L.A. firefighters call for investigation of alleged racial bias, other wrongdoing
The demand for a federal investigation follows a Times report on allegations that a high-ranking white official received preferential treatment after he was reported to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs while on duty.
LAFD received complaints that a top official was drunk on duty. Some say it was covered up
The L.A. Fire Department’s top administrative commander reportedly appeared to be intoxicated at work during the Palisades fire, records show.