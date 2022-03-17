Podcast: Another scandal for L.A. Fire Department

Last May, the Palisades fire ripped through the Santa Monica Mountains. About 1,000 people were put under mandatory evacuation orders, and about 500 homes were threatened by the flames. As that emergency was unfolding, the guy in charge of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s operations center overseeing the fire was allegedly intoxicated. That’s according to an investigation commissioned by city officials.

Today, we talk about what came next.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times investigative reporter Paul Pringle, and retired Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Patrick Butler

