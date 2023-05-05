Advertisement
California

UC Santa Cruz condemns students’ on-campus celebration of Hitler’s birthday

Students are walking on the UC Santa Cruz campus
Students on the UC Santa Cruz campus in September 2022.
(Nic Coury / For The Times)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

UC Santa Cruz condemned a group of its students who gathered on campus to celebrate Adolf Hitler’s birthday last month, the school said.

The unidentified students met on campus on April 20, Hitler’s birthday, and reportedly sang “Happy Birthday” to the Nazi leader and served cake “adorned with hateful and horrific symbols,” Akirah Bradley-Armstrong, the vice chancellor for student affairs and success at UC Santa Cruz, said in a statement.

Just over a week later, on April 28, a UC Santa Cruz student found an antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ flier on their car windshield off campus, the school said. There were “despicable and degrading” claims about the groups on the flier, Akirah Bradley-Armstrong said.

Advertisement

“We unequivocally condemn these — and all — antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ actions,” Bradley-Armstrong said.

LOS ANGELES-CA-FEBRUARY 17, 2023: LAPD on horseback along Pico Boulevard after the recent shootings of two Jewish men in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles on Thursday, February 17, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Antisemitic incidents surged in California as conspiracies fueled hate, report says

The Anti-Defamation League said there was a 41% increase antisemitic incidents in California. Nearly half of the state’s 518 incidents were in L.A., Riverside, San Bernardino and Kern counties.

Bradley-Armstrong said the actions violated the school’s “Principles of Community” and had been referred to “student conduct for follow up and adjudication.”

The flier was reported to officials with the city of Santa Cruz, according to the school.

On March 5, UC Santa Cruz reported anti-Black and antisemitic graffiti.

While the school did not describe what the graffiti said, it noted that “the spray-painted images and words are horrific and have historically been used to inspire terror and to degrade and dehumanize Black and Jewish people.”

Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif. in 2019.

California

Swastikas, image of Hitler drawn on Jewish student’s door at Stanford

Stanford is investigating the third antisemitic incident in two weeks after drawings of swastikas and Adolf Hitler were found outside a dorm room.

The incident is being investigated by the UC Santa Cruz Police Department.

According to a report released in March by the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents on U.S. college campuses have increased by 41% in the last year, with 219 incidents reported at more than 130 campuses in 2022.

Stanford University is investigating an antisemitic incident from March, when drawings of swastikas and Hitler were found outside a Jewish student’s dorm room.

CaliforniaEducation
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement