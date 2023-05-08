Video shows driver crashing into cars in apparent road rage incident in Woodland Hills

A video still shows the driver of a blue Ford Mustang crashing into the back of an SUV in Woodland Hills on Wednesday.

A driver has been arrested after crashing a Ford Mustang into at least four vehicles in an apparent road rage incident caught on video in Woodland Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were alerted about the collision by a witness about 1:43 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Shoup Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, LAPD Officer Warren Moore said.

Seth Pointe, 22, was arrested and booked into the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, Moore said. He was released on $30,000 bail.

Video shows the driver of a Mustang crashing into a Range Rover. The driver then reverses and hits a Ford truck as the driver of the SUV gets out of her vehicle.

The driver of the Mustang then slams into a box truck in the next lane before reversing into oncoming traffic and crashing into a Porsche, the video shows.