What prompted CarMax vehicle rampage? Witnesses say appraisal may have had a role

CarMax said it would not speculate on the motive behind the incident Saturday, in which eight people were injured.

The chaos at the Inglewood CarMax unfolded like a scene out of a movie.

A customer suddenly, and erratically, turned and reversed his SUV into the dealership showroom on Saturday afternoon. The suspected driver, 25-year-old Andrew Jesus Arroyo, injured an employee and several customers in an episode of vehicular carnage that left at least one person paralyzed, according to court records.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County prosecutors charged Arroyo with multiple felonies including attempted murder with a special allegation of causing great bodily harm, increasing any potential prison sentence he may receive if convicted.

An Instagram video from the dealership showed a gaping maw where the vehicle reversed into the building. The SUV whipped in reverse amid screams and the sound of crunching glass. Customers and CarMax employees leaped out of the way as tires screeched in the showroom, the vehicle knocking over office furniture and careening toward the other end of the building.

The vehicle then sped away. Arroyo turned himself in to authorities, Inglewood Police said.

Eight people were injured in the chaos and two were taken to trauma centers with critical injuries, according to authorities.

Witnesses said that Arroyo became disgruntled after his vehicle was appraised by CarMax employees, but it’s unclear what about that could have prompted what followed.

CarMax said that the injured employee was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Initial news reports about the crash said that Arroyo became disgruntled in reaction to an appraisal that was made on his vehicle, but in a statement a CarMax spokesperson said that is “not consistent with our employee reports to date.”

“According to accounts from employees who interacted with the suspect that day, he did not complain about the offer and even spent time looking at our inventory for potential purchase,” the statement said. “Employees share that they observed his behavior turn suddenly erratic, but they did not perceive it to be related to the appraisal offer. We continue to review all information available to fully understand this incident.”

CarMax said it would not speculate on the motive behind the incident and referred all additional questions to authorities.

“The safety of our associates, community and customers is our top priority,” CarMax said in a statement, adding that the company is working with law enforcement on the investigation. “We are deeply saddened by this event and our hearts go out to everyone impacted.”

A Times employee who was shopping for a car at the dealership before the incident said he saw the customer yelling at staff, who tried to calm him down. The customer waved a metal water bottle, then ran outside and jumped on the roof of a car. The Times employee and his wife became uncomfortable and left.

Arroyo was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run resulting in injury to another person, vandalism, and additional charges with special allegations of causing great bodily injury on six people named in the criminal complaint.

Arroyo remains in custody without bail, according to jail records. He’s scheduled to appear in court April 2.