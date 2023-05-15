Advertisement
California

3 O.C. family members killed, 4 seriously injured in crash on 10 Freeway near Palm Springs

A man looks at a red Chevrolet Suburban on its side after it crashed with a Tesla on the 10 Freeway.
Three of the nine family members inside a Chevrolet Suburban died in a crash Sunday on the 10 Freeway in Whitewater.
(Inlandnews.tv)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Three members of an Orange County family were killed, including two young girls, and four others were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on the 10 Freeway near Palm Springs, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Nine family members from Anaheim were traveling in a Chevrolet Suburban on the eastbound 10 Freeway, where the SUV collided with a Tesla Model 3 and crashed into the center divider, the CHP said in a news release.

Officers responded at about 7:24 a.m. to the crash west of Haugen-Lehmann Way in Whitewater, where the Suburban overturned, ejecting six people and partially ejecting one person, said Officer Jason Montez, a CHP spokesperson.

“Preliminary information indicates not all occupants in the Chevrolet Suburban were using safety restraint systems or seat belts,” the officer said.

A 10-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montez. He said a 3-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy suffered major injuries.

The 39-year-old man driving the Suburban and a 41-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat were also injured, Montez said.

The driver and lone occupant of the Tesla wasn’t injured, according to the CHP.

Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in the collision, according to Montez. Authorities are investigating if speed was a factor and are trying to pull information from the Model 3 and Suburban.

The 10 Freeway was closed at Main Street until 3 p.m., when two lanes reopened; traffic was diverted at Main Street to Railroad Avenue, where cars reentered the 10 Freeway at Haugen-Lehmann Way. All eastbound lanes reopened at 3:30 p.m.

