Advertisement
California

Victorville high school teacher arrested on suspicion of unlawful sex with female student

By Vanessa ArredondoStaff Writer 
Share
Booking head-and-shoulders vertical frame of a young man with dark hair
Victor Valley High School teacher Noah Padilla.
(San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

An Inland Empire high school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old female student, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Noah Padilla, 24, of Victorville, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of having engaged in sexual misconduct with the student at Victor Valley High School in Victorvillle, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Padilla was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, with the bail set at $30,000. He was released on Thursday, according to arrest records.

A pedestrian walks past the headquarters of the Los Angeles Unified School District on October 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - LAUSD Superintendant ALberto Carvalho remains firm on Monday on his refusal to pay a ransom demanded by an international hacking syndicate, days after hacked data from the school district was posted on the dark web. A hacking syndicate known as Vice Society sent a ransom demand to the school district last week setting an October 3 deadline to pay the unspecified ransom with threats to release more hacked data online if payment is not met. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California

LAUSD agrees to $6.5-million payout to a victim after administrators failed to report sex abuse by a teacher

Los Angeles Unified pays $6.5 million to sexually abused ex-student. Two administrators were convicted of criminal charges for not reporting the abuse by a teacher.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas Hollenbaugh at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling (800) 782-7463.

CaliforniaEducation
Vanessa Arredondo

Vanessa Arredondo is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She is a Chicana born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. Arredondo is a proud product of community college and has interned in various digital newsrooms across California, including CalMatters and NBCLA. Before joining The Times, she was a Hearst fellow at the San Francisco Chronicle. She is a fan of both the Dodgers and the Giants, which some may find strange.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement