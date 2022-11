Vanessa Arredondo is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She is a Chicana born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. She is a proud product of community college and has interned in various digital newsrooms across California, including CalMatters and NBCLA. Before joining The Times, she was a Hearst fellow at the San Francisco Chronicle. She is a fan of both the Dodgers and the Giants, which some may find strange.