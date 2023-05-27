Mother’s death leaves son with ‘profound sense of loneliness’

Max Buydakov, right, stands next to his mother, Larisa Pereshivaylova, at Niagara Falls in August. Pereshivaylova died Sunday afternoon after battling Stage IV liver cancer while recovering from gunshot wounds after she was inadvertently shot by her West Hollywood neighbor.

Max Buydakov should have a lot to look forward to. He turns 22 on June 7 and two days later will graduate with degrees in global health and human biology from UC San Diego.

Instead, the West Hollywood native is in mourning and struggling to plan and raise money for his mother Larisa Pereshivaylova’s funeral. Pereshivaylova, 57, died last Sunday after battling Stage IV liver cancer while recovering from gunshot wounds.

She was inadvertently shot on April 7 by a neighbor in her West Hollywood apartment complex in an incident that led to a SWAT standoff . Pereshivaylova was hit twice, with one bullet tearing through her kidneys, liver and spine, and another piercing her neck, Buydakov confirmed.

Despite her injuries, Pereshivaylova “managed to find the strength” to call police that morning, her son said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies surrounded her apartment complex, shut down the surrounding neighborhood and even landed a helicopter nearby. It wasn’t until hours later that authorities realized that the suspect had already fled the scene.

Joshua Findley, 31, was eventually arrested on May 9 in connection with the shooting and on a pair of outstanding warrants, including illegal possession of a firearm, officials said. Authorities do not believe Pereshivaylova was targeted in the shooting.

While recovering from the shooting, Pereshivaylova complained of pains in her liver and physicians recommended a biopsy, Buydakov said. The results confirmed on May 1 that Pereshivaylova had liver cancer.

Aggressive cancer treatments were unavailable to her because her liver hadn’t healed from the shooting, Buydakov said. Pereshivaylova died Sunday afternoon, less than three weeks after her diagnosis.

West Hollywood native Max Buydakov, right, stands next to his mother, Larisa Pereshivaylova, at an unknown park. Pereshivaylova died Sunday afternoon after succumbing to gunshot wounds suffered in April. (Courtesy of Max Buydakov)

“She probably had cancer before the shooting, but I think that exacerbated it,” Buydakov said.

Buydakov created a GoFundMe campaign , hoping to raise money to pay for his mother’s funeral, hospital bills, palliative care, property damage and support that he estimated at $150,000.

As of Friday afternoon, the drive had raised just over $19,000. He said he needed $30,000 for funeral expenses and would likely pay the rest on credit.

“I can’t wait too long to bury her,” Buydakov said.

The college student said his mother’s passing has left him with a “profound sense of loneliness” amplified by his upcoming 22nd birthday on June 7 and graduation two days later. His parents were divorced and he is estranged from his father.

West Hollywood native Max Buydakov, left, stands next to his mother, Larisa Pereshivaylova, at Niagara Falls in August. Pereshivaylova died Sunday afternoon after succumbing to gunshot wounds suffered in April. (Courtesy of Max Buydakov)

In the days following her death, Buydakov said he received calls and texts from some relatives seeking money.

“I told them ... my responsibility is to my mother,” he said. “They didn’t call to be supportive, but to see what they could get.”

He said he received a gift basket with chocolate-covered pretzels and a candle from management of The Dylan Apartments. But he was disappointed that management had removed a makeshift memorial that friends and neighbors of his mother had assembled on the premises.

“It didn’t seem right,” he said.

According to Buydakov, Pereshivaylova divorced in 2005 and shortly after enrolled at Los Angeles City College.

Two years later, she graduated with an associate’s degree and became a licensed vocational nurse, eventually working in hospice care.

Buydakov said his mother loved nature hikes, walks and bodies of water. The two took a memorable trip together to Niagara Falls in August.

“I don’t know when I’ll come to my senses and recover from this,” Buydakov said. “She was the only family I was close with. I’ve known her my whole life and now she’s gone.”