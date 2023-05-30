Inmate stabs 2 correctional deputies with jail-made knife at San Jose jail, authorities say

An inmate stabbed two correctional deputies in their hands and shoulders during an unprovoked attack Sunday night at Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, officials said.

The inmate left his cell in Module 6B at 7:22 p.m. and attacked the two deputies with a jail-made knife, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The assault led to a struggle on the ground, where the two deputies were able to restrain the inmate with the help of other deputies, according to officials.

The inmate was identified only as a male who’s in custody facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and rape. Officials declined to release information regarding the weapon used by the inmate, citing security concerns.

The Sheriff’s Office will probably recommend attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges against the inmate, according to Sgt. Russell Davis. He added that the decision will be up to the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office.

“This attack serves as a stark reminder of the risks our deputies face daily,” Sheriff Robert Jonsen said in a statement. “I am proud of these dedicated deputies who put their lives and safety on the line each and every day.”

The two deputies were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for moderate wounds, according to Davis. One deputy suffered a two-inch-long and two-inch-deep stab wound, Davis said.

The deputies have been released from the hospital.

The inmate was not injured and did not require medical attention, Davis said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are assisting in the investigation.