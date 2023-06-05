Metrolink partially suspends Orange County train lines due to landslides — again

A landslide beneath the Casa Romantic Cultural Center and Gardens temporarily closed service on the Metrolink line north of Metrolink’s San Clemente Pier Station.

Metrolink has again partially suspended rail services in Orange County because of landslides and falling debris near a train station in San Clemente, according to service alerts .

Services had just restarted a week ago from an earlier closure when transportation officials discovered a landslide Monday morning, closing the tracks between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

Hours later, officials said tracks between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo and Oceanside would be closed until further notice, impacting service for the Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County lines and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner and BNSF Railway.

Metrolink officials said passengers will be given Uber vouchers worth up to $50 to complete scheduled trips that are interrupted by the closure. There is no alternative transportation to or from San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente or Oceanside, officials said.

Metrolink officials did not say when service is expected to resume.

The closure marks the second time in recent months that the rail line has been closed due to landslides.

Rail traffic was suspended in late April due to a landslide at the nonprofit Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, which is just north of Metrolink’s San Clemente Pier Station.

The 2.5-acre Casa Romantica was built by San Clemente’s founder in the 1920s on a steep bluff overlooking the railroad tracks. The city discovered new movement in the slopes there in April following a record wet winter in California.

Since December, the unstable cliffs have cost Orange County about $26 million in damages to public and private property.