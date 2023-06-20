Glendale school board meeting once again ground zero for dueling LGBTQ+ protests

Glendale Unified School District board of education President Nayiri Nahabedian, left, and members Jennifer Freemon, second from left, and Shant Sahakian, second from right, listen during a news conference at the Glendale Unified School District offices in Glendale in 2018.

Pro- and anti-LGBTQ+ activists are expected to clash at the Glendale Unified School District office Tuesday for the final Board of Education meeting of the year, two weeks after demonstrations at the district office broke out in violence.

On June 6, three people were arrested after activists met near the district offices as the board voted to recognize June as Pride Month.

Among those protesting against LGBTQ+ issues were reportedly members of the white nationalist Proud Boys group and other right-wing activists.

Advertisement

Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly as the board meeting was being held, temporarily halting the proceedings.

The agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting contains no mention of LGBTQ+ issues.

But an anti-LGBTQ+ group that claims to represent parents of district students, GUSD Parents’ Voices, has urged its followers to attend Tuesday’s meeting and speak during the public comment portion “to protest for parents’ rights,” the group said on Twitter.

During the June 6 meeting, the majority of those speaking before the board were pro-LGBTQ+.

A pro-LGBTQ+ group, GUSD Parents for Public Schools, has voiced concerns over Tuesday’s planned protests.

“We are committed to ongoing, active participation and engagement in matters concerning our children’s education and the protection of our LGBTQ+ neighbors,” the group said in a statement. “However, it is equally important to prioritize safety for our families and the Glendale community as a whole when meetings are being used to generate dangerous street conflicts and social media disinformation.”

Tuesday’s protest comes amid a flurry of demonstrations regarding LGBTQ+ issues and groups in the Los Angeles area.

On Friday, the main entrance to Dodger Stadium was briefly shut down as demonstrators protested the inclusion of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in pre-game festivities.

That event was attended by right-wing figures including Jack Posobiec, who previously peddled the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, according to footage on social media.