Advertisement
California

Glendale school board meeting once again ground zero for dueling LGBTQ+ protests

People sit in a row, looking to the left of the horizontal frame.
Glendale Unified School District board of education President Nayiri Nahabedian, left, and members Jennifer Freemon, second from left, and Shant Sahakian, second from right, listen during a news conference at the Glendale Unified School District offices in Glendale in 2018.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeremy Childs
Christian Martinez
Share

Pro- and anti-LGBTQ+ activists are expected to clash at the Glendale Unified School District office Tuesday for the final Board of Education meeting of the year, two weeks after demonstrations at the district office broke out in violence.

On June 6, three people were arrested after activists met near the district offices as the board voted to recognize June as Pride Month.

Among those protesting against LGBTQ+ issues were reportedly members of the white nationalist Proud Boys group and other right-wing activists.

Advertisement

Burbank, CA - June 06: Large crowds gather at Glendale Unified School District meeting where parents and activists clash over teaching sexual identity to kids at Glendale Unified School District in Burbank Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

3 arrested outside Glendale school board in violent clashes over LGBTQ+ rights

Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly after fighting broke out outside the Glendale Unified School District building.

Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly as the board meeting was being held, temporarily halting the proceedings.

The agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting contains no mention of LGBTQ+ issues.

But an anti-LGBTQ+ group that claims to represent parents of district students, GUSD Parents’ Voices, has urged its followers to attend Tuesday’s meeting and speak during the public comment portion “to protest for parents’ rights,” the group said on Twitter.

During the June 6 meeting, the majority of those speaking before the board were pro-LGBTQ+.

A pro-LGBTQ+ group, GUSD Parents for Public Schools, has voiced concerns over Tuesday’s planned protests.

“We are committed to ongoing, active participation and engagement in matters concerning our children’s education and the protection of our LGBTQ+ neighbors,” the group said in a statement. “However, it is equally important to prioritize safety for our families and the Glendale community as a whole when meetings are being used to generate dangerous street conflicts and social media disinformation.”

Tuesday’s protest comes amid a flurry of demonstrations regarding LGBTQ+ issues and groups in the Los Angeles area.

Ambar, 28, and her ten-year-old daughter at MacArthur Park in downtown on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Los Angeles.

California

Bused from Texas to L.A.: Little food, sketchy bathroom facilities for 20 hours on the road

More than 21,600 migrants have been transported across the country from Texas, under a plan hastily instituted by Gov. Greg Abbott last year. Forty-two arrived in L.A. last week.

On Friday, the main entrance to Dodger Stadium was briefly shut down as demonstrators protested the inclusion of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in pre-game festivities.

That event was attended by right-wing figures including Jack Posobiec, who previously peddled the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, according to footage on social media.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement