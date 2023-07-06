Crosses set on fire outside Sylmar church, investigated as possible hate crime

Authorities are investigating a possible hate crime in Sylmar after multiple crosses were set on fire outside a church early Thursday morning.

Authorities are investigating a possible hate crime in Sylmar after someone set fire to multiple crosses outside a church, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

Firefighters were sent to Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church in the 13900 block of Polk Street at 4:42 a.m. in response to reports of a rubbish fire in front of the church, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was already out by the time firefighters arrived. They found only smoldering wood and a nearby water hose.

Arson investigators are on the scene along with L.A. police investigators because the fire was started outside a house of worship, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

A representative for Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church could not immediately be reached for comment.