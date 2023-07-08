Six people killed in plane crash near Riverside County airport

Six people were killed early Saturday when their plane crashed near the French Valley Airport in Riverside County, the second deadly crash in the area in the last four days.

The Cessna 550 plane crashed in a field at 4:16 a.m. near Briggs and Auld roads in Murrieta, and immediately burst into flames, according to a tweet posted by Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.

All passengers onboard were pronounced dead at the scene.

The flight originated from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, according to the county fire department.

The crash comes four days after one person was killed and three injured when a plane struck the side of a building near French Valley Airport, authorities said.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed shortly after taking off from the airport, according to the county fire department. No one was hurt on the ground.

Both crashes are being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

