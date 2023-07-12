Advertisement
Crews battle raging fire at Hollywood apartment building; woman rescued from 2nd floor

Aerial view of a smoking city building.
Firefighters work to put out a blaze at a building in the 7700 block of Hollywood Boulevard.
(KTLA)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Firefighters were battling a “greater alarm” structure fire that had done extensive damage to a two-story apartment building in Hollywood on Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at 5:21 p.m. in the 7700 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

LAFD said the incident was initially reported as two vehicles on fire inside a carport. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had extended into the building’s attic.

A woman who lived on the second floor of the building was rescued by firefighters and, as of Wednesday evening, was being treated at the scene for unknown injuries. She was described as being in fair condition, according to the LAFD.

By 6 p.m., the fire had damaged the structural integrity of part of the building, according to the Fire Department. The apartment building has 32 units and measures 18,900 square feet across two stories, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted with the response.

This is a developing story.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

