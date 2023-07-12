Crews battle raging fire at Hollywood apartment building; woman rescued from 2nd floor

Firefighters work to put out a blaze at a building in the 7700 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Firefighters were battling a “greater alarm” structure fire that had done extensive damage to a two-story apartment building in Hollywood on Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at 5:21 p.m. in the 7700 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

LAFD said the incident was initially reported as two vehicles on fire inside a carport. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had extended into the building’s attic.

A woman who lived on the second floor of the building was rescued by firefighters and, as of Wednesday evening, was being treated at the scene for unknown injuries. She was described as being in fair condition, according to the LAFD.

By 6 p.m., the fire had damaged the structural integrity of part of the building, according to the Fire Department. The apartment building has 32 units and measures 18,900 square feet across two stories, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted with the response.

This is a developing story.