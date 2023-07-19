Advertisement
California

After fiery mishap at Disneyland, Fantasmic to be temporarily replaced by Jambalaya Jazz Band

Mickey Mouse tangles with a fire-breathing dragon in the Disneyland show "Fantasmic!"
Mickey Mouse tangles with a fire-breathing dragon in the show “Fantasmic!,” which closed after a fiery mishap in April.
(Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Performances of the Jambalaya Jazz Band and other projection shows will replace the long-running Fantasmic! show at Disneyland after a fiery mishap put the nighttime extravagance out of commission earlier this year.

Fantasmic featured fire, fountains of water and projections of classic Disney characters in a show performed on Tom Sawyer Island along the Rivers of America.

In April, the show’s 45-foot-tall dragon burst into flames during the performance’s finale. The show will be on hiatus at least through Labor Day, Disneyland announced in May.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported during the incident and a cause has not been announced.

Mickey Mouse tangles with a fire-breathing dragon in the Disneyland show "Fantasmic!"

California

The Disneyland ‘Fantasmic!’ show that went up in flames is shelved until at least Labor Day

Disneyland is shelving the “Fantasmic!” show until at least Labor Day. The last performance was April 22, when a 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon burst into flames.

Beginning Friday, Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band will perform several nightly shows on a barge floating in the Rivers of America, where much of Fantasmic! took place.

Afterward, guests can view projection shows dubbed “Wondrous Journeys” through Aug. 31 or “Halloween Screams” through Oct. 31 to be held on the Rivers of America.

Disneyland officials said additional entertainment options will soon be added to the New Orleans Square area of the park.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement