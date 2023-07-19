After fiery mishap at Disneyland, Fantasmic to be temporarily replaced by Jambalaya Jazz Band
Performances of the Jambalaya Jazz Band and other projection shows will replace the long-running Fantasmic! show at Disneyland after a fiery mishap put the nighttime extravagance out of commission earlier this year.
Fantasmic featured fire, fountains of water and projections of classic Disney characters in a show performed on Tom Sawyer Island along the Rivers of America.
In April, the show’s 45-foot-tall dragon burst into flames during the performance’s finale. The show will be on hiatus at least through Labor Day, Disneyland announced in May.
No injuries were reported during the incident and a cause has not been announced.
Beginning Friday, Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band will perform several nightly shows on a barge floating in the Rivers of America, where much of Fantasmic! took place.
Afterward, guests can view projection shows dubbed “Wondrous Journeys” through Aug. 31 or “Halloween Screams” through Oct. 31 to be held on the Rivers of America.
Disneyland officials said additional entertainment options will soon be added to the New Orleans Square area of the park.
