Photos: Midsummer Scream convention brings out the horror faithful

Screams, moans and zombies, as well as dozens of demonic clowns, roamed the Long Beach Convention Center this weekend, all in celebration of the sixth Midsummer Scream convention, celebrating Halloween and horror. About 45,000 people attended, with 350 vendors selling all things Halloween, including special effects and makeup. One of the most popular parts of the convention was the Hall of Shadows, which had nine walk-through haunted experiences and six immersive photo displays, including Mr. Floats: Carnevil Games, where kids entertained themselves with games of chance while Mr. Floats, dressed as the demonic and child-abducting clown Pennywise from the “IT” film, posed for photos with attendees. Something for everyone in the family.