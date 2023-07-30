Advertisement
California

Photos: Midsummer Scream convention brings out the horror faithful

Midsummer Scream
Fans attend Midsummer Scream, a Halloween and horror convention, at Long Beach Convention Center over the weekend.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Share

Screams, moans and zombies, as well as dozens of demonic clowns, roamed the Long Beach Convention Center this weekend, all in celebration of the sixth Midsummer Scream convention, celebrating Halloween and horror. About 45,000 people attended, with 350 vendors selling all things Halloween, including special effects and makeup. One of the most popular parts of the convention was the Hall of Shadows, which had nine walk-through haunted experiences and six immersive photo displays, including Mr. Floats: Carnevil Games, where kids entertained themselves with games of chance while Mr. Floats, dressed as the demonic and child-abducting clown Pennywise from the “IT” film, posed for photos with attendees. Something for everyone in the family.

People dressed in Halloween costumes
Professional cosplayer Mr. Floats, as Pennywise from the film “IT,” poses for photos inside his Mr Floats: Carnevil Games in the Hall of Shadows with Selena Esparza, 2, and Sonny and Nico Gonzalez, 3, of Riverside. Asked what she thought of the clown, Selena said, “He’s funny!”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
People dress in Halloween costumes
Marilyn Morales, 13, of Gardena is dressed as Wednesday Adams and Damon C., not quite 2 years old, from Orange County, is dressed as a little Michael Myers from the “Halloween” film franchise.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
People dress in Halloween costumes
Carlos Curiel, left, of Brea, as Leather Face and friend Mike Williams of Riverside as Leather Face’s Grandpa from the horror film franchise “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Both were attending their fourth Midsummer Scream.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Billy the Puppet, from the "Saw" horror film franchise.
Billy the Puppet from the “Saw” film franchise makes its first public appearance as part of the “Saw X” film promotion and exhibit.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
People dress in Halloween costumes
Francisco Gonzalez of Whittier supports his homemade shower, portraying Janet Leigh’s character from the film “Psycho,” while Hector Mata of Pico Rivera is Norman, who stabs her in the famous horror scene.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Chelsea Rind, in cosplay as the Assassin from the film "Mad God."
Chelsea Rind in cosplay as the Assassin from the film “Mad God.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
People dress in Halloween costumes
Jackson Mabry, left, of Los Angeles, dressed as the iconic Ghost Face from the “Scream” franchise, and Jerris Ramirez of Fullerton as the Grabber from the 2021 film “The Black Phone.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Gabriel Cuellar, dressed as a French Revolution vampire
Gabriel Cuellar of Orange came in cosplay as a very time-specific French Revolution vampire.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Scary masks on display for sale
Masks, including that of the popular Pennywise, center, are displayed for sale by Inferno Effects at Midsummer Scream.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

California

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement