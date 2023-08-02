Didn’t win the Mega Millions jackpot? Krispy Kreme has you covered

Doughnuts roll by on a conveyor at a Krispy Kreme store in Charlotte, N.C. Krispy Kreme is offering one free glazed doughnut to customers who can show a losing ticket from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

If you woke up Wednesday morning still not a billion dollars richer from Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing, Krispy Kreme is offering its condolences.

The doughnut maker is offering a free glazed doughnut Wednesday to customers who failed to match all six winning numbers.

“Even if you don’t have a winning ticket, you can still get some ‘dough’ at Krispy Kreme,” the company said on Twitter.

To claim their consolation prize, losers must present their ticket at any Krispy Kreme shop nationwide to receive one doughnut, while supplies last, according to the company website.

The company also offered free doughnuts Tuesday to lottery ticket holders even before the drawing took place.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $1.25 billion (for an estimated cash value of over $625 million). The next drawing is scheduled for Friday.