After historic snowfall, Mammoth Mountain will end extended season on Sunday
There’s just one day left for late summer skiing at Mammoth Mountain.
The Eastern Sierra ski resort has announced plans to end its season Sunday after 275-days — the second-longest season in the resort’s seven-decade history.
Typically, the Mammoth Mountain season starts around the Thanksgiving holiday and ends Memorial Day. But, this year, a historical snowfall allowed skiers to keep hitting the slopes deep into the summer.
There are only two other times in the resort’s nearly 70-year-history when skiers have been able to ski through August, according to the resort.
“The numbers just sort of speak for themselves,” said spokesperson Tim LeRoy. “It’s been a big year.”
In terms of snowfall, it was their biggest ever. Typically, the mountain receives about 33 feet of snow, and the resort typically wraps the season up around June.
This year, they recorded a record of roughly 60 feet of snow at the resort’s main lodge and 75 at the summit, making it the snowiest season on record.
The resort won’t stay shut down for long. Mammoth Mountain has already announced plans to reopen Nov. 10 after the briefest of offseasons.
