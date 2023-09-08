Hot spell coming this weekend to Los Angeles area as brief heat wave hits the region

Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 90s in the Los Angeles area this weekend as a brief heat wave hits the region before things cool down again next week, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The region will begin heating up Friday, with downtown Los Angeles hitting an expected high of 87, according to forecasters. Temperatures are expected to increase again Saturday and Sunday, with highs of up to 92 and 91 forecast in downtown.

Inland and valley areas will see temperatures in the mid-90s over the weekend, while Riverside and San Bernardino counties will see temperatures reach into the high 90s and even triple digits in some areas.

Morning fog will burn off Friday and Saturday, while Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy.

“It’s going to be warm, but not critically warm,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the NWS.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms — or roughly 10% — in Los Angeles County, according to the weather service.

Coastal areas will be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Friday, hitting mid-80s on Saturday, then back down into the 70s on Sunday.

The NWS put out a high surf advisory for Ventura and Los Angeles county beaches for large breakers of five to eight feet from Friday afternoon to Monday due to Hurricane Jova, Sweet said.

A cooling trend is expected across the region beginning Wednesday and continuing through next weekend.

