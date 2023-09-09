Photos: Powerful quake in Morocco kills at least 1,000, topples homes and historic buildings

(Mosa’ab Elshamy / Associated Press)
Share
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, killing more than 1,000 people and damaging buildings in a swath of destruction stretching from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. The full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.