Photos: Powerful quake in Morocco kills at least 1,000, topples homes and historic buildings

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicenter of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday.
(Mosa’ab Elshamy / Associated Press)
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, killing more than 1,000 people and damaging buildings in a swath of destruction stretching from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. The full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest.

A woman evacuates with her belongings through the rubble in the earthquake-damaged old city of Marrakesh on Saturday. A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late Friday killed more than 600 people, interior ministry figures showed, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night.
(Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images)
A woman reacts standing in front of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh on Saturday. A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late Friday killed more than 1,000 people.
(Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images)
A cracked mosque minaret stands after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday.
(Mosa’ab Elshamy / Associated Press)
A man stands next to a damaged hotel after the earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicenter of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday.
(Mosa’ab Elshamy / Associated Press)
Residents take shelter outside at a square following an earthquake, in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Saturday.
(Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images)
People observe a burial prayer for people who have been killed by the earthquake, in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday.
(Mosa’ab Elshamy / Associated Press)
A woman and her daughter stand outside her home after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday.
(Mosa’ab Elshamy / Associated Press)

