Powerful quake in Morocco kills at least 600, damages homes and historic buildings

People gather outside in Rabat, Morocco, and check for news on their cellphones after a rare earthquake struck the central part of the country.

A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings in a swath of the country stretching from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said Saturday morning that at least 632 people had died, mostly in Marrakech and five provinces near the quake’s epicenter. Another 329 people were injured. Casualty figures were expected to rise as the search continued and as rescuers reached remote areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m., with shaking lasting several seconds. The agency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Advertisement

The epicenter of Friday’s temblor was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, about 44 miles south of Marrakech. The USGS reported that the epicenter was 11 miles below the Earth’s surface, while Morocco’s seismic agency put it at seven miles down. Such shallow quakes are more dangerous.

Moroccan television showed scenes of the aftermath, with many residents staying outside for fear of aftershocks.

Anxious families stood in streets or huddled on sidewalks, some carrying children and blankets or other belongings.

Emergency workers looked for survivors in the rubble of buildings, their reflective yellow vests illuminating the nighttime landscape. The quake had ripped a gaping hole in one home, and a car was nearly buried by the chunks of a collapsed building.

Baskets, buckets and clothing could be seen amid scattered stones in the remnants of another building.

Advertisement

Moroccan media reported that the 12th century Koutoubia Mosque in Marrakech, one of the city’s most famed landmarks, suffered damage, but the extent was not immediately clear. Its 226-foot minaret is known as the “roof of Marrakech.”

Moroccans also posted videos showing damage to parts of the famous red walls that surround Marackech’s Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The head of a town near the earthquake’s epicenter told Moroccan news site 2M that several homes in nearby towns had partly or totally collapsed, and electricity and roads were cut off in some places.

Abderrahim Ait Daoud, head of the town of Talat N’Yaaqoub, said authorities were working to clear roads in Al Haouz Province to allow the passage of ambulances and aid, but he said large distances between mountain villages meant it would take time to learn the extent of the damage.

Local media reported that roads leading to the mountain region around the epicenter were jammed with vehicles and blocked with collapsed rocks, slowing rescue efforts.

Al Haouz Province is known for scenic High Atlas landscapes and Amazigh villages built into mountainsides.

Messages of support began to roll in from around the world Saturday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted condolences on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently hosting the Group of 20 summit of the world’s largest economies, wrote that “India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

A United Nations spokesperson said that the world body “is ready to assist the government of Morocco in its efforts to assist the impacted population.”

Initial reports suggested that damage and deaths were severe throughout the Marrakech-Safi region, which is made up of a mixture of cities, small towns and open land, with a population of 4.5 million, according to state figures.

Earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa. Lahcen Mhanni, head of the Seismic Monitoring and Warning Department at the National Institute of Geophysics, told 2M TV that the earthquake was the strongest ever recorded in the mountain region.

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

In 1960, a magnitude 5.8 temblor struck near the Moroccan city of Agadir and caused thousands of deaths.

The Agadir quake prompted changes in construction rules in Morocco, but many buildings, especially rural homes, are not built to withstand such quakes.

In 2004, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake near the Mediterranean coastal city of Al Hoceima left more than 600 dead.

Friday’s quake was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria’s Civil Defense agency, which oversees emergency response.