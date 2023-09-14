Advertisement
Acting Sheriff’s Department commander relieved of duty amid criminal investigation

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Keri Blakinger
Alene Tchekmedyian
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department captain has been relieved of duty amid an ongoing criminal investigation, the department said in a statement this week.

The captain — identified as acting Cmdr. Charles M. Norris IV by a source who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the ongoing case — had been relieved of duty as of Monday, according to officials. The source said Norris had surrendered his badge and gun.

The Sheriff’s Department declined to provide information about the nature of the accusation against him or confirm which agency spearheaded the investigation. A spokesperson for the FBI in Los Angeles said the agency was not involved.

“The Department takes allegations of misconduct very seriously and expects all members, especially those in leadership positions, to act in an ethical and responsible manner,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Individuals who violate the Department’s values and high standards will be held accountable.”

Norris did not respond to requests for comment and it was not immediately clear whether he had retained a lawyer. On the department’s website, he is listed as one of three people who oversee the Special Operations Division. County records show he’s been a captain since 2021, earning just over $200,000 in base pay.

California

It is rare for someone as high-ranking as a captain or acting commander to be relieved of duty, current and former sheriff’s officials said. According to Roderick Kusch, a former Sheriff’s Department commander who once oversaw internal criminal investigations, there are several reasons for that.

First, he said, it’s a matter of numbers: While there are thousands of deputies, there are only about 70 captains and just a few dozen commanders and acting commanders in the department.

“Typically people at that level are not exposing themselves to situations that lead to them being relieved of duty,” he added, as those positions include more managerial and supervisory work. “That seems to occur more at the line level than the supervisory level.”

Three years ago, two captains were put on administrative leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. Both had recently been promoted by then-Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was also in office in 2021 when Norris moved to the captain pay grade.

Keri Blakinger

Keri Blakinger covers the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2023, she spent nearly seven years in Texas, first covering criminal justice for the Houston Chronicle and then covering prisons for the Marshall Project. Her work has appeared everywhere from the BBC to the New York Daily News, from Vice to the Washington Post Magazine, where her 2019 reporting on women in jail helped earn a National Magazine Award. She is the author of “Corrections in Ink,” a 2022 memoir about her time in prison.

Alene Tchekmedyian

Alene Tchekmedyian is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, focusing on accountability stories and writing about failures by officials to comply with transparency laws. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader.

