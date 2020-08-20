Two L.A. County sheriff’s captains are on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s captains are on administrative leave following allegations of sexual misconduct, officials and public safety sources said.

Capt. Marc Lucio, who serves on the Chino City Council, was accused in July of sexual assault involving a child, but prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to file charges, according to the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office.

Capt. Donald Rubio’s case has been under review by prosecutors since January, the L.A. County district attorney’s office said. Two public safety sources say he was accused of rape by intoxication. The sources requested anonymity to discuss the case candidly.

Neither captain responded to a request for comment.

It’s unclear when each captain was placed on administrative leave. Both were recently promoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva, with Lucio tapped in February to lead the Transit Services Bureau, which provides police services to Metro buses, trains and properties. Rubio headed the Community College Bureau.

The allegations against Lucio were leveled in July to the Chino Police Department, which referred the case to Ontario police to avoid a conflict of interest, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office said.

“Based on a lack of sufficient evidence, we are unable to proceed with filing criminal charges against Lucio at this time,” the spokesman said.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Department said Lucio is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal administrative investigation, and declined to comment further.

The allegations against Rubio stemmed from an off-duty incident with an ex-girlfriend in May of last year, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. He was still a lieutenant at the time.

The Sheriff’s Department said its Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau referred the case to the district attorney’s office, which will determine whether to file charges. Rubio is on administrative leave pending that decision and the outcome of the administrative investigation, the department said.