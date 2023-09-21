Advertisement
California

Your state ‘inflation relief’ money may finally be in the mail

California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes part in a news conference at The Unity Council on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, shown at a 2021 news conference, rolled out the “inflation relief” payments about a year ago.
(Aric Crabb / Associated Press)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Share

The California Franchise Tax Board still has a few thousand payments to send out to residents who qualified for — but never received — their “inflation relief” payments last year.

Officially known as the California Middle Class Tax Refund, the payments went out to millions of California residents in the form of a direct deposit or debit card over the last year thanks to a surplus in the state’s budget last year.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that about 5,000 remaining payments were set to be issued by the end of September.

A spokesperson for the tax board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho holds a poster collage titled "criminal behavior" as he announces on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, that his office is suing the city of Sacramento for creating a public nuisance by failing to take stronger action on homeless camps. A Sacramento prosecutor is suing California's capital city over failure to clean up homeless encampments. Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho says his office asked the city to enforce laws around sidewalk obstruction and to create additional professionally operated camping sites. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

California

D.A. sues Sacramento over failure to clean up homeless encampments

Sacramento County D.A. is suing the city’s leaders over homeless encampments, escalating a monthslong dispute in California’s capital.

Sept. 20, 2023

The payments were intended to assist Californians in the midst of record inflation in 2022. Inflation rose 3.7% last month after 12 months of declining rates from a peak rate of 9.1% recorded last June.

Payments range from $200 to $1,050 depending on household income, dependents and other factors. Details on the amount issued can be calculated via the Franchise Tax Board’s website. So far, about $9.2 billion has been disbursed to more than 16 million California taxpayers.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement