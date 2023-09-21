Your state ‘inflation relief’ money may finally be in the mail
The California Franchise Tax Board still has a few thousand payments to send out to residents who qualified for — but never received — their “inflation relief” payments last year.
Officially known as the California Middle Class Tax Refund, the payments went out to millions of California residents in the form of a direct deposit or debit card over the last year thanks to a surplus in the state’s budget last year.
KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that about 5,000 remaining payments were set to be issued by the end of September.
A spokesperson for the tax board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The payments were intended to assist Californians in the midst of record inflation in 2022. Inflation rose 3.7% last month after 12 months of declining rates from a peak rate of 9.1% recorded last June.
Payments range from $200 to $1,050 depending on household income, dependents and other factors. Details on the amount issued can be calculated via the Franchise Tax Board’s website. So far, about $9.2 billion has been disbursed to more than 16 million California taxpayers.
