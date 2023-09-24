Tax filing deadline for Californians affected by last winter’s storms fast approaching

The deadline to file last year’s federal and state income taxes for residents of Los Angeles and 50 other counties in California is coming soon.

Angelenos have until Oct. 16 to file their 2022 taxes, a six-month extension from the normal April deadline due to the severe winter storms affecting the state in December and January. President Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the change earlier this year to give Californians more time to claim a deduction for a disaster loss.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Newsom said in a statement at the time.

The tax filing extension also applies to those who need to file federal business tax returns or make tax payments. It covers most of the state, including residents in all counties in Southern California except for Imperial.

Here is the full list of counties where the Oct. 16 deadline applies: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Inyo, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba.