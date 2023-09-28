Advertisement
California

No one has won the latest Powerball jackpot. Grand prize climbs to $925 million

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a grocery store.
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was the 30th in a row without a jackpot winner. The prize has grown to $925 million.
(Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
The Powerball jackpot has reached $925 million, becoming the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize after no one had a winning ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing.

There’s a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning Saturday’s Powerball jackpot drawing.

Wednesday’s drawing was the 30th in a row without a jackpot winner. There were four winning Powerball tickets in Wednesday’s drawing for the $1-million prize. One of them was sold at a Quik Stop in San Jose.

The winning numbers were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and red Powerball 7.

A $1-billion jackpot ticket was sold July 19 at the Las Palmitas Mini Market at East 12th and Wall streets in downtown Los Angeles. The winner hasn’t come forward yet or been identified.

The largest jackpot reached $2.04 billion for a Powerball ticket that was purchased at an Altadena gas station earlier this year.

Powerball jackpot winners can choose to claim the prize in 30 graduated installments or a cash option, which is paid out once instead of in installments. The winner has up to a year from the date of the draw to claim it.

The jackpot goes to whoever matches all five numbers and the Powerball.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Summer Lin

