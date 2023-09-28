No one has won the latest Powerball jackpot. Grand prize climbs to $925 million
The Powerball jackpot has reached $925 million, becoming the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize after no one had a winning ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing.
There’s a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning Saturday’s Powerball jackpot drawing.
Wednesday’s drawing was the 30th in a row without a jackpot winner. There were four winning Powerball tickets in Wednesday’s drawing for the $1-million prize. One of them was sold at a Quik Stop in San Jose.
The winning numbers were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and red Powerball 7.
Near Skid Row, immigrant family realizes ‘dream’ with little shop — then sells $1-billion Powerball ticket
Flanked by fabric shops and stores displaying elaborate quinceañera dresses, a frenzy buzzed at the downtown Los Angeles store where the ticket to a $1-billion Powerball jackpot was sold.
A $1-billion jackpot ticket was sold July 19 at the Las Palmitas Mini Market at East 12th and Wall streets in downtown Los Angeles. The winner hasn’t come forward yet or been identified.
The largest jackpot reached $2.04 billion for a Powerball ticket that was purchased at an Altadena gas station earlier this year.
Powerball jackpot winners can choose to claim the prize in 30 graduated installments or a cash option, which is paid out once instead of in installments. The winner has up to a year from the date of the draw to claim it.
The jackpot goes to whoever matches all five numbers and the Powerball.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Powerball jackpot winner Edwin Castro dropped $25.5 million on a Hollywood Hills home shortly after winning the $2-billion lottery.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.