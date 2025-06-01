$207-million Powerball ticket sold in Arleta as Southern California streak continues

Southern California’s latest lottery winner hit the jackpot in Arleta, where a Powerball ticket worth $207 million was sold at a 7-Eleven on Woodman Avenue.

The lottery luck keeps coming for Southern California, which now boasts two of the four Powerball jackpot winners this year. The previous one was revealed in March, when a ticket worth $515 million was sold in Anaheim .

The latest lucky numbers were announced Saturday, and the winning ticket matched all six: 1, 29, 37, 56, 68 and the Powerball number 13.

The winner, who has not yet been revealed, can receive the full $207 million split across 30 payments over 29 years or take a lump sum payment of $92.5 million — before taxes, of course.

The 7-Eleven gets a $1-million payout as well. In California, retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets get half a percent of the total payout, capped at $1 million. Since the jackpot was more than $200 million, the store got the full bonus.

On Sunday, one of the store managers told KTLA it was the most exciting thing that happened in all the years he had worked there. It was, he said, “quite unbelievable.”

