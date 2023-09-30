Cloudy skies, light rain expected to continue Saturday across Los Angeles County

Bicyclists enjoy a nice ride on the beach bike trail before some possible rain over the weekend in Playa Del Rey on Friday.

Some Los Angeles County residents saw their weekend get off to a wet start early Saturday, as light rain fell throughout the region and was expected to continue until at least early afternoon.

There is a 50% to 60% chance of rain countywide Saturday and a 40% chance of rain Sunday morning, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Temperatures were expected to range from the low to the high 60s on Saturday.

The expected wet weather stems from a low pressure system dropping south along the West Coast. Sweet called it the first system of the season.

Advertisement

“It’s fairly weak,” Sweet said. “I don’t know if I would go as far as [to call it] a storm.”

There is the possibility of thunderstorms in the mountains and adjacent valleys, especially Saturday afternoon, but most areas should see only light rain, Sweet said. In all, most areas should see around a one-tenth of an inch of rain and experience relatively cool temperatures, with highs ranging from the mid-60s to around 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies should partially clear by Sunday afternoon with the weather expected to trend sunnier and warmer by the start the work week.

By Wednesday, the National Weather Service predicts temperatures will top out in the mid-70s to mid-80s along the coastal plain. Valleys and inland areas will see higher temperatures, with highs in the mid-80s to low-90s.