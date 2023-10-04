Advertisement
California

Photos: San Francisco pays tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the city where she spent a decade as the city’s first female mayor

A flag-covered coffin on a dais.
The body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in state at San Francisco City Hall.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Gina FerazziStaff Photographer 
The body of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is lying in state at San Francisco’s City Hall for mourners wishing to say goodbye.

It is the building where Feinstein served as a board supervisor and the city’s first female mayor before departing for a groundbreaking career in Congress three decades ago.

The San Francisco native was remembered as an indefatigable public servant and an inspiration to girls and women.

She saved the city’s iconic cable cars and brought national attention to the AIDS crisis.

Feinstein died Friday. She was 90.

Nancy Pelosi, with family members, places a hand on a flag-covered coffin.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pay their respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Peace officers stand near the casket of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstei, as she lies in state at San Francisco City Hall.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
The late Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in state at San Francisco City Hali.
The late Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in state at San Francisco City Hall, where she spent a decade as the city’s first female mayor.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
The body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein is placed at City Hall where it will lie in state in San Francisco.
The body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein is placed at City Hall where it will lie in state in San Francisco.
(Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press)
A police officer salutes.
A San Francisco police office salutes as Feinstein’s casket is carried into City Hall.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Police and sheriff's deputies carry the body of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein into City Hall in San Francisco.
San Francisco police and sheriff’s deputies carry the body of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein into City Hall in San Francisco.
(Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle )
Mounted police and other law enforcement in formation outside San Francisco City Hall.
Law enforcement surround the hearse as Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s casket arrives at San Francisco City Hall.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California
Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

