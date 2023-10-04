Photos: San Francisco pays tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the city where she spent a decade as the city’s first female mayor

The body of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is lying in state at San Francisco’s City Hall for mourners wishing to say goodbye.

It is the building where Feinstein served as a board supervisor and the city’s first female mayor before departing for a groundbreaking career in Congress three decades ago.

The San Francisco native was remembered as an indefatigable public servant and an inspiration to girls and women.

She saved the city’s iconic cable cars and brought national attention to the AIDS crisis.

Feinstein died Friday. She was 90.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pay their respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Peace officers stand near the casket of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstei, as she lies in state at San Francisco City Hall. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The late Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in state at San Francisco City Hall, where she spent a decade as the city’s first female mayor. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein is placed at City Hall where it will lie in state in San Francisco. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press)

A San Francisco police office salutes as Feinstein’s casket is carried into City Hall. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco police and sheriff’s deputies carry the body of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein into City Hall in San Francisco. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle )

