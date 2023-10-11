$1.73 billion Powerball ticket sold in Frazier Park, second-highest jackpot ever

One California resident is more than a billion dollars richer after winning Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot — a whopping $1.73 billion.

The winning ticket, sold at Midway Market and Liquor in Frazier Park, had the numbers 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64 — plus the Powerball number 10 — to score the jackpot.

The prize marks the second-highest Powerball win in history, after November’s $2.04-billion ticket sold at an Altadena gas station.

It is also the second billion-dollar Powerball jackpot win in California this year, after a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles over the summer. The latter prize remained unclaimed as of Sept. 10.

California lottery officials also reported two runner-up tickets matching all five lottery numbers were sold Wednesday, each qualifying for a prize of $760,111 before taxes. The first was purchased at MLS Mini Mart #2 in Santa Clara, and the second from Atlantic Wine & Spirits in Monterey Park.