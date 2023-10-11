Advertisement
California

$1.73 billion Powerball ticket sold in Frazier Park, second-highest jackpot ever

A man looks through a stack of lottery tickets.
A lottery fan checks through Fantasy 5 tickets at a Pasadena market earlier this month.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
One California resident is more than a billion dollars richer after winning Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot — a whopping $1.73 billion.

The winning ticket, sold at Midway Market and Liquor in Frazier Park, had the numbers 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64 — plus the Powerball number 10 — to score the jackpot.

The prize marks the second-highest Powerball win in history, after November’s $2.04-billion ticket sold at an Altadena gas station.

It is also the second billion-dollar Powerball jackpot win in California this year, after a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles over the summer. The latter prize remained unclaimed as of Sept. 10.

California lottery officials also reported two runner-up tickets matching all five lottery numbers were sold Wednesday, each qualifying for a prize of $760,111 before taxes. The first was purchased at MLS Mini Mart #2 in Santa Clara, and the second from Atlantic Wine & Spirits in Monterey Park.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

