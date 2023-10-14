Advertisement
California

Photos: Watching for an annular solar eclipse visible in parts of the U.S.

An annular solar eclipse is reflected in small binoculars against a photograph of two faces
An annular solar eclipse is reflected in small binoculars against a photograph taken by Los Angeles Times photographer Genaro Molina.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
An annular solar eclipse crossed the United States on Saturday, along with parts of Mexico, and South and Central America. Wearing eclipse glasses and smiles, people came together to delight in watching this celestial phenomenon.

The moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire.
The moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Saturday as seen from San Antonio.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)
A man uses protective glasses to look at the solar eclipse.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. uses protective glasses to look at the solar eclipse during the team’s baseball practice in Houston on Saturday. The Astros are scheduled to play the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series on Sunday.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
A partial solar eclipse is seen on a telescope.
A partial solar eclipse is seen on a telescope Saturday in Marietta, Ga.
(Mike Stewart / Associated Press)
Seated diners and people nearby on a river barge in San Antonio use special glasses to watch the eclipse.
Diners along the Riverwalk and people on a river barge in San Antonio use special glasses to keep watch as the moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, Saturday.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)

A family watches the eclipse from the parking lot in chairs.
An Azusa family watches the eclipse from the parking lot of the Rosedale community center.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
People watch a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse in the dark.
People watch a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse along the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

