Rain is falling in parts of Southern California. How long will it last?

Days after an unseasonably warm October heat wave, light rain is falling in parts of Southern California and could last through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Light showers are expected to last in the San Gabriel Mountains and foothills into Monday afternoon, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard office. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around a quarter of an inch total; about a tenth of an inch had already fallen Monday morning. There’s also some light rain in the coastal areas of Orange County.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler than normal, and ranging in the 70s, with some on-and-off clouds, Kittell said. Beyond Monday, there isn’t much rain in the forecast for the rest of the week.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for the Santa Barbara County mountains and the Interstate 5 corridor until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Northerly winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Driving could be difficult with unsecured objects, including tree limbs, being blown around. Power outages are possible. The winds are expected to weaken after Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The marine layer and fog could return Tuesday, with some mist and drizzle associated with that going into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures could remain cooler than normal, with most areas seeing highs in the 70s and then lowering into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday.

Things are expected to warm up to the 70s by Friday, according to Kittell. There’s a potential Santa Ana event Sunday and Monday, bringing in offshore wind, warm and dry conditions and heightened fire risk.

There’s also rain in the forecast for other parts of California.

The Bay Area received up to half an inch of rainfall in some areas Sunday, with showers expected to linger into Monday night, according to the weather service. A cold front is expected to approach the region early Thursday morning, followed by a low-pressure system from the west, bringing higher chances of rain Friday.

There will be a significant drop in temperatures from the cold front, with some parts of the Bay Area to see temperatures in the upper 40s in the mornings from Thursday into Sunday.